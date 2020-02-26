Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > ‘Ja Morant is getting my vote’— Ric Bucher explains why Morant deserves Rookie of the Year over Zion

‘Ja Morant is getting my vote’— Ric Bucher explains why Morant deserves Rookie of the Year over Zion

FOX Sports Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
‘Ja Morant is getting my vote’— Ric Bucher explains why Morant deserves Rookie of the Year over ZionRic Bucher, Chris Haynes and Mike Medina discuss whether Zion Williamson or Ja Morant deserves NBA Rookie of the Year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Todd Fuhrman likes LeBron James' odds to win MVP over Zion Williamson's to win Rookie of the Year

Todd Fuhrman likes LeBron James' odds to win MVP over Zion Williamson's to win Rookie of the YearLeBron James is at 7-to-1 to win NBA MVP while Zion Williamson is at 3-to-1 to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Hear why Todd Fuhrman would rather bet on LeBron than...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.