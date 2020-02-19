Global  

Heartbreak for Arsenal as dramatic extra-time Olympiacos goal sends them out of Europa League

Independent Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Arsenal 1(1) - 2(2) Olympiacos, Olympiacos win on away goals: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a glorious late chance minutes after scoring an overhead kick as the Gunners were dumped out
News video: Arteta confident ahead of Olympiacos second leg

Arteta confident ahead of Olympiacos second leg 00:36

 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta discusses the second leg Europa League game against Olympiacos. The Gunners hold a 1-0 lead following a hard fought victory in Greece.

Alexandre Lacazette and Matteo Guendouzi start - Arsenal predicted line up vs Olympiacos

Alexandre Lacazette and Matteo Guendouzi start - Arsenal predicted line up vs OlympiacosHow Arsenal could line up for their Europa League round of 32 first leg tie in Greece
Football.london

Arsenal press conference live: Arteta on Europa League exit, Mustafi injury, Aubameyang's miss

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta will be facing the media at the Emirates Stadium after the Gunners' dramatic clash with Greek side Olympiacos in the Europa...
Football.london

