Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Mikel Arteta admits his Arsenal players are 'hurting lots' after extra-time Europa League loss to Olympiacos

Mikel Arteta admits his Arsenal players are 'hurting lots' after extra-time Europa League loss to Olympiacos

Independent Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Youssef El-Arabi's 23rd goal of the season in the dying moments to send last year's beaten finalists out by away goals
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Arteta confident ahead of Olympiacos second leg

Arteta confident ahead of Olympiacos second leg 00:36

 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta discusses the second leg Europa League game against Olympiacos. The Gunners hold a 1-0 lead following a hard fought victory in Greece.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arteta: Defeat hurts big time [Video]Arteta: Defeat hurts big time

Mikel Arteta reacts to Olympiakos knocking Arsenal out of the Europa League by saying his team had enough chances to win the tie

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:33Published

Mikel Arteta praises his team after playing three games in seven days [Video]Mikel Arteta praises his team after playing three games in seven days

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reviews his side's 3-2 home win over Everton. He praises his teams resilience after a tight schedule of games but says he could see the players were tiring near the end.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Martin Keown delivers damning Mikel Arteta verdict as Arsenal crash out of Europe

Martin Keown delivers damning Mikel Arteta verdict as Arsenal crash out of EuropeArsenal were eliminated from the Europa League after an extra-time loss at home to Olympiakos on Thursday night
Daily Star Also reported by •IndependentBelfast TelegraphFootball.london

Arsenal 3-2 Everton: Mikel Arteta 'really happy' after 'physically demanding' game

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is "really happy" with his side's thrilling 3-2 win over Everton but says it was "physically demanding" after travelling back...
BBC Sport Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphFootball.londonDaily Star

Tweets about this

FootyZoneNet

FootyZone.net RT @StevieTrench: #Football Mikel Arteta admits his Arsenal players are &apos;hurting lots&apos; after extra-time Europa League loss … http… 39 seconds ago

StevieTrench

Stevie Trench #Football Mikel Arteta admits his Arsenal players are &apos;hurting lots&apos; after extra-time Europa League loss… https://t.co/VE5im7dfuX 27 minutes ago

footcor

Football Corner Mikel Arteta admits his Arsenal players are 'hurting lots' after extra-time Europa League loss to Olympiacos https://t.co/4Q1BGYB9YR 29 minutes ago

VoicingFootball

Voicing Football 🌐⚽️ 'Granit Xhaka admits he would think twice if offered Arsenal captaincy again after fearing for club future' ✍… https://t.co/6U36faKNNb 14 hours ago

Money_Gov

Okotoko Promise RT @TheSunFootball: Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal must prove to Aubameyang why he should stay at the Emirates 🙏 https://t.co/fDpVAuqIgS 1 day ago

AwodiIbrahim

awodi ibrahim RT @SkySportsPL: Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal have a challenge to convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at the club, but feels the stri… 2 days ago

ItsFrenchBabyy

FRENCH RT @TheSunFootball: Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal must prove to Aubameyang why he should stay at the Emirates 🙏 https://t.co/OhRO8NxVk5 3 days ago

guhoyasfs96

Nicole Hogan Very interesting point about the difference between England & Germany fan engagement with players. Granit Xhaka adm… https://t.co/UFxclBGoOr 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.