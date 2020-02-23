FootyZone.net RT @StevieTrench: #Football Mikel Arteta admits his Arsenal players are 'hurting lots' after extra-time Europa League loss … http… 39 seconds ago Stevie Trench #Football Mikel Arteta admits his Arsenal players are 'hurting lots' after extra-time Europa League loss… https://t.co/VE5im7dfuX 27 minutes ago Football Corner Mikel Arteta admits his Arsenal players are 'hurting lots' after extra-time Europa League loss to Olympiacos https://t.co/4Q1BGYB9YR 29 minutes ago Voicing Football 🌐⚽️ 'Granit Xhaka admits he would think twice if offered Arsenal captaincy again after fearing for club future' ✍… https://t.co/6U36faKNNb 14 hours ago Okotoko Promise RT @TheSunFootball: Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal must prove to Aubameyang why he should stay at the Emirates 🙏 https://t.co/fDpVAuqIgS 1 day ago awodi ibrahim RT @SkySportsPL: Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal have a challenge to convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at the club, but feels the stri… 2 days ago FRENCH RT @TheSunFootball: Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal must prove to Aubameyang why he should stay at the Emirates 🙏 https://t.co/OhRO8NxVk5 3 days ago Nicole Hogan Very interesting point about the difference between England & Germany fan engagement with players. Granit Xhaka adm… https://t.co/UFxclBGoOr 3 days ago