Martin Keown pinpoints the one thing Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta got wrong against Olympiacos

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Martin Keown has produced a strong rant on Mikel Arteta and Arsenal after the 2-1 defeat at home to Olympiacos in the Europa League which saw the Gunners lose on away goals Martin Keown has produced a strong rant on Mikel Arteta and Arsenal after the 2-1 defeat at home to Olympiacos in the Europa League which saw the Gunners lose on away goals 👓 View full article

