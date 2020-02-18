Global  

Coronavirus scuttles pre-Olympic camp for Canada's women's water polo team

CBC.ca Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Canada's women's water polo team was scheduled to be on a flight to Hungary on Wednesday evening. Instead, with the coronavirus gaining a foothold in Europe, Water Polo Canada decided to play it safe and keep the women's team home in Montreal.
