IND Vs NZ: Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja?

Mid-Day Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
IND Vs NZ: Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja?Thursday's practice session provided a hint that there will be some changes to the playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja came to bat along with the openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubhman Gill in the adjacent nets. Both also bowled together for the most part of the...
