Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers, 5-3

FOX Sports Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers, 5-3William Nylander scored the go-ahead goal midway in the third period to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Florida Panthers 5-3
News video: Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights 02:38

 Watch the Game Highlights from Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 02/27/2020

NHL Highlights | Panthers @ Maple Leafs 2/03/20 [Video]NHL Highlights | Panthers @ Maple Leafs 2/03/20

Extended highlights of the Florida Panthers at the Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs visit the Panthers after Tavares' 2-goal game

Toronto visits the Florida Panthers after John Tavares scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 win against the Lightning
