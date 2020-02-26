Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III blazes in 40-yard dash at 4.27 seconds but falls short of record

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III blazes in 40-yard dash at 4.27 seconds but falls short of record

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Henry Ruggs's 40-yard dash was impressive by any measure, but the Alabama WR wasn't able to best the record time for the event.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NFL's next fastest player? Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III wants to set 40-yard dash record at combine

Henry Ruggs III is a known big-play threat, having scored 25 touchdowns on 100 career touches. But can the Alabama WR break the 40-yard dash record?
USATODAY.com

Speed kills in the NFL as super athletes prepare to shine at 2020 Combine

Alabama's electric wide receiver Henry Ruggs is set threaten the 40-yard dash record in Indianapolis this week
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LeopoldusEsq

Brandon Leopoldus Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III blazes in 40-yard dash at 4.27 seconds but falls short of record https://t.co/Ulljjy5ctW… https://t.co/RHbIw42IaE 3 minutes ago

Sportnewsbuzz

SportNewsBuzz Tide's Ruggs just misses 40 record, blazes 4.27 https://t.co/kmWd3usfGV 13 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Tide's Ruggs just misses 40 record, blazes 4.27 https://t.co/mBfRBmOyzM https://t.co/hIFGfVC2ox 18 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 NFL 🏈 Tide's Ruggs just misses 40 mark, blazes 4.27 https://t.co/HXL3aJMgfx ► https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI √ https://t.co/mSKyC3ZERS 19 minutes ago

TRANS_W0MAN

 @null Tide's Ruggs just misses 40 record, blazes 4.27 Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III https://t.co/lvLB6zy4yQ 19 minutes ago

smfvk

 @null Tide's Ruggs just misses 40 record, blazes 4.27 Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III https://t.co/HvmmVRtdJD 19 minutes ago

matchpreviewcom

Match Preview Tide's Ruggs just misses 40 mark, blazes 4.27 https://t.co/wvMAGdBP9h https://t.co/ms7ZK8VxOk 23 minutes ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Tide's Ruggs just misses 40 mark, blazes 4.27 https://t.co/RwLG15LZW4 https://t.co/dmbJF6BzWM 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.