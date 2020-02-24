Notre Dame's Chase Claypool outruns tight end talk, boosts wide receiver draft status at NFL scouting combine

wilk RT @NFLResearch: Only two wideouts to measure 6’4” & 235 pounds or bigger have run a sub-4.45 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combi… 9 seconds ago Andrew McLaughlin RT @ESPNStatsInfo: Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool ran a 4.42 40 at 6'4 1/4'' and 238 lbs. Since the start of 2006, the only WR weighing 230+… 1 minute ago Kevin RT @art_stapleton: Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool just ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at 6-4 and 238 pounds. He's met with Giants this week a… 2 minutes ago EGTPromotionsIRE RT @WhatGoingDowney: Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool with a 4.45 40-yard dash That's some BIG speed at his size. #NFLCombine https://t.co/2… 2 minutes ago ëVan RT @NextGenStats: Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool was one of the biggest winners of the day, finishing with a 97 Athleticism Score… 2 minutes ago Tramlaw301 RT @NFLDraft: Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool (6-4 1/4, 238) says he's open to playing tight end in NFL, wants and expects to play special tea… 4 minutes ago Alec Swain RT @TomLoy247: Wow. #NotreDame WR Chase Claypool with a 4.45 40-yard dash in his first attempt. https://t.co/3lISmoUafP @247Sports http… 6 minutes ago