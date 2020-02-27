Global  

IPL 2020: David Warner back as Sunrisers Hyderbad captain

Mid-Day Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Explosive Australian batsman David Warner was on Thursday reinstated as captain of the of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming season starting March 29.

"I am thrilled to be given the captaincy for this coming IPL 2020. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the side once again," Warner said in a...
