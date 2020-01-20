Global  

IND vs NZ | Tom Latham: We will exploit sideways movement for Virat Kohli

Mid-Day Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Virat Kohli will be itching to make a comeback in the second Test and the best chance for New Zealand will be to exploit the sideways movement which can spell trouble for the Indian captain, feels opener Tom Latham. Kohli had an indifferent tour of New Zealand so far.

He was out for 2 and 19 in the first Test in Wellington....
Virat Kohli: I am batting really well, would like to contribute in a win in next Test

Virat Kohli was disappointed after the thrashing in the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington but cautioned against reading too much into the loss.
Mid-Day

