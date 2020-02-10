Global  

Women's WT20: Healy, Mooney push Aussies to big win over Bangladesh

Mid-Day Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney hit attacking half-centuries in a dominating 151-run opening stand as Australia hammered Bangladesh by 86 runs in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match, here on Thursday. The partnership between Healy (83) and Mooney (81 not out) is Australia's highest for any wicket at the Women's T20 World Cup....
👓 View full article
