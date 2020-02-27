Global  

NFL Draft Combine: Punter Michael Turk outperforms some Pro Bowl defensive linemen with 25 bench press reps

CBS Sports Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Arizona State's Michael Turk can lift, bro
Recent related news from verified sources

Arizona State punter Micheal Turk outperforms some offensive linemen at NFL combine with 25 bench press reps

Normally punters aren't the ones to turn heads at the combine, but Turk's bench press figure on Thursday surpassed some of the top-rated linemen.
USATODAY.com

Punter steals show at combine on bench press

Punter Michael Turk stole the show at the NFL combine with his exhibition on the bench press.
ESPN

