Ryan returns, records hat trick as Ottawa beats Canucks 5-2

FOX Sports Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Ryan returns, records hat trick as Ottawa beats Canucks 5-2Bobby Ryan recorded a hat trick in his first game in more than three months, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks
Carter Verhaeghe nets first career hat trick in Lightning rout

Lightning forward Carter Verhaeghe scores three times for his first career hat trick in Tampa Bay's huge 9-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks

Ryan returns, records hat trick as Ottawa beats Canucks 5-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Bobby Ryan recorded a hat trick in his first game in more than three months, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.ca

