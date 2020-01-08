Global  

Ryan returns, records hat trick as Ottawa beats Canucks 5-2

FOX Sports Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Ryan returns, records hat trick as Ottawa beats Canucks 5-2Bobby Ryan recorded a hat trick in his first game in more than three months, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks
