Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Bobby Ryan receives standing ovation after hat trick leads Senators to win

Bobby Ryan receives standing ovation after hat trick leads Senators to win

CBC.ca Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Bobby Ryan had a hat trick in his first game in more than three months to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jordan Eberle's third NHL hat trick downs Red Wings [Video]Jordan Eberle's third NHL hat trick downs Red Wings

Jordan Eberle scores a goal in each period to record his third career NHL hat trick and first with the New York Islanders in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:02Published

Mark Scheifele helps Jets down Senators with hat trick [Video]Mark Scheifele helps Jets down Senators with hat trick

Mark Scheifele scores two goals in the 1st period and pots one more in the 3rd, earning the third hat trick of his career in the Jets' 5-1 victory against the Senators

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ryan returns, records hat trick as Ottawa beats Canucks 5-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Bobby Ryan recorded a hat trick in his first game in more than three months, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver...
Seattle Times

Ryan returns, records hat trick as Ottawa beats Canucks 5-2

Ryan returns, records hat trick as Ottawa beats Canucks 5-2Bobby Ryan recorded a hat trick in his first game in more than three months, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Pammerhockey

Murray Pam Bobby Ryan scores seconds later redirecting Zaitsev's shot. Ryan receives a well-deserved standing ovation. 2-0 #Sens @sportingnewsca 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.