Bobby Ryan receives standing ovation after hat trick leads Senators to win
Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Bobby Ryan had a hat trick in his first game in more than three months to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.
