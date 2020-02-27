Corona: US spy agencies are concerned about India

Friday, 28 February 2020 () While there are only a few known cases in India, one source said the country's available countermeasures and the potential for the virus to spread given India's dense population was a focus of serious concern.
US intelligence agencies are monitoring the global spread of coronavirus.
Reuters reports sources say they're also looking at the ability of governments to respond.
Sources warn that there are concerns about how India would cope with a widespread outbreak.
