Corona: US spy agencies are concerned about India

While there are only a few known cases in India, one source said the country's available countermeasures and the potential for the virus to spread given India's dense population was a focus of serious concern.



Recent related news from verified sources US spy agencies monitor coronavirus spread, concerns about India: Sources While there are only a few known cases in India, one source said the country's available countermeasures and the potential for the virus to spread given India's...

IndiaTimes 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Somsirsa Chatterjee Corona: US spy agencies concerned about India https://t.co/amWlW6sIDq https://t.co/vmJrV4RjuS 5 days ago Rajesh Kumar #20xZoom Corona: US spy agencies concerned about India https://t.co/b3cePiDekt 5 days ago TOI Top Stories Corona: US spy agencies concerned about India https://t.co/OsP6APVATn 6 days ago Rohan Yadav Corona: US spy agencies concerned about India https://t.co/Dg12Sc4GiE https://t.co/S8YT84Wn7X 6 days ago Carolyn RT @NastyNana16: It's an overused word, but Donald really has eviscerated our agencies that should be handling a health issue like corona… 1 week ago Notinmyname It's an overused word, but Donald really has eviscerated our agencies that should be handling a health issue like… https://t.co/HgdiIyfDfn 1 week ago