Attack in Syria's Idlib killed 29 Turkish soldiers - Hatay governor

Reuters India Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
A total of 29 Turkish soldiers died as a result of an attack carried out by Syrian government forces in Syria's Idlib region, the local governor in the southeastern province of Hatay said early on Friday, raising an earlier death toll.
Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes

Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes 00:32

 An ambulance believed to be carrying a soldier arrived at a hospital near the Turkey-Syrian border on Thursday night amid reports of a deadly air strike on Turkish soldiers.

