Stars fall 4-3 to Bruins in Boston

FOX Sports Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Stars fall 4-3 to Bruins in BostonIn Nick Ritchie's second game, the Boston Bruins saw the player they were hoping for.
Credit: NHL
News video: NHL Highlights | Stars @ Bruins 2/27/20

NHL Highlights | Stars @ Bruins 2/27/20 02:40

 Extended highlights of the Dallas Stars at the Boston Bruins

Recent related news from verified sources

Ritchie has goal, assist in Bruins’ 4-3 win over Stars

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Ritchie had a goal and an assist for his first points since Boston acquired him at the trade deadline, and the NHL-leading Bruins snapped a...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

NatStatNHL

NatStat NHL 📰 Stars fall 4-3 to Bruins in Boston (Fox Sports) @DallasStars @NHLBruins https://t.co/jIQGs0rhen 6 days ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW The NHL-leading Bruins snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the Dallas Stars 4-3 in Boston on Thursday night… https://t.co/tM4OKLlpB1 6 days ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Stars fall 4-3 to Bruins in Boston https://t.co/RQXKEp3pXC #southwest https://t.co/sHD3Hh0XKD 6 days ago

esportsws

Sports News Stars fall 4-3 to Bruins in Boston https://t.co/Q7FvZVBnbL 6 days ago

