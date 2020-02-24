Sensex crashes over 1,100 points amid global spread of coronavirus

Global  

IndiaTimes Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Equity indices crashed on Friday with the benchmark BSE sensex plunging over 1,100 points amid rising concerns on global spread of coronavirus. Sensex dived 1,140 points or 2.87 per cent to 38,605; while the broader NSE Nifty cracked 348 points or 2.99 per cent to 11,285.
 Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock makes a statement to the House of Commons concerning recent updates with the global spread of coronavirus, and the UK Government's efforts to contain its spread. Mr Hancock saif the UK had a clear plan to "contain, delay, research and mitigate" the illness...

