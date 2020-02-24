Sensex crashes over 1,100 points amid global spread of coronavirus
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Equity indices crashed on Friday with the benchmark BSE sensex plunging over 1,100 points amid rising concerns on global spread of coronavirus. Sensex dived 1,140 points or 2.87 per cent to 38,605; while the broader NSE Nifty cracked 348 points or 2.99 per cent to 11,285.
Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock makes a statement to the House of Commons concerning recent updates with the global spread of coronavirus, and the UK Government's efforts to contain its spread. Mr Hancock saif the UK had a clear plan to "contain, delay, research and mitigate" the illness...
US intelligence agencies are monitoring the global spread of coronavirus. Reuters reports sources say they're also looking at the ability of governments to respond. Sources warn that there are concerns..
U.S. intelligence agencies are monitoring the global spread of coronavirus and the ability of governments to respond, sources familiar with the matter said on... Reuters Also reported by •Zee News •WorldNews •Proactive Investors •OilPrice.com
Tweets about this
M Kumar Sensex crashes over 1,300 points amid global spread of coronavirus; Nifty below 11,250 https://t.co/YJA8LlZRME 22 minutes ago