Sport24.co.za | Arsenal knocked out of Europa League in dying seconds

Youssef El-Arabi scored in the last minute of extra-time as Olympiakos knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League on Thursday.

Recent related news from verified sources Olympiacos confirm 20-man squad for Arsenal Europa League tie Arsenal welcome the Greek giants to the Emirates Stadium for a Europa League round of 32 second leg clash and the visitors' travelling squad has been announced

Arsenal out of Europa League as Olympiacos snatch dramatic extra-time winner Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League as Youssef El Arabi’s goal in the last second of extra-time ensured Olympiacos advanced into the round of 16 after a...

