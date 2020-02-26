Sport24.co.za | Arsenal knocked out of Europa League in dying seconds

Global  

News24 Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Youssef El-Arabi scored in the last minute of extra-time as Olympiakos knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League on Thursday.
 Manager Mikel Arteta has revealed his hurt after Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos. Youssef El Arabi’s goal in the dying minutes of extra time ensured it was the Greek outfit who advanced to the last 16 on away goals following a 2-2 aggregate draw. The Gunners...

