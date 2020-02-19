Global  

'Anybody but Wolves' - Man Utd fans running scared after Europa League progression

Tamworth Herald Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
'Anybody but Wolves' - Man Utd fans running scared after Europa League progressionEuropa League last 16 draw - Wolves and Manchester United both secured safe passage after aggregate wins over Espanyol and Brugge respectively.
News video: Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League

Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League 00:36

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the longer Manchester United are out of the Champions League the more they will “suffer”. The Red Devils are preparing to take on Club Brugge in the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday night, having missed out on a ticket to European football’s top table by slumping...

Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol [Video]Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol

Several Wolverhampton Wanderers fans on February 26 clashed with police in Barcelona ahead of their Europa League tie with Espanyol. Filmed inside an Italian restaurant in Placa Reial the footage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:27Published

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Andreas Pereira say Club Brugge are a threat [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Andreas Pereira say Club Brugge are a threat

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and midfielder Andreas Pereira discuss the challenges of their Europa League round of 32 first leg tie at Club Brugge.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published


Man Utd fans love Bruno Fernandes' new nickname for Juan Mata as bromance emerges

Man Utd fans love Bruno Fernandes' new nickname for Juan Mata as bromance emergesBruno Fernandes has quickly integrated himself in the Manchester United squad and struck up a bond with Juan Mata as the two prepare to play Club Brugge in the...
Daily Star

Wolves teenager Pedro Neto missed open goal in Europa League defeat to Espanyol but luckily doesn’t cost his side a place in last-16

Pedro Neto had a moment to forget late on in Wolves’ Europa League second leg defeat in Espanyol on Thursday. With the match tied at 2-2, Neto was through on...
talkSPORT


