Goldberg crushes The Fiend to clinch Universal title at WWE Super ShowDown

Zee News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
American professional wrestler Bill Goldberg produced a dominant performance as he stunned his fellow countryman 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to clinch the Universal Championship for the second time in his career. 
