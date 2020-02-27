Sport24.co.za | Barty sets up Qatar semi-final clash with Kvitova

Global  

News24 Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
World number one and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty set up a ninth career meeting with two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova at the Qatar Open on Thursday.
