Sport24.co.za | Barty sets up Qatar semi-final clash with Kvitova

World number one and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty set up a ninth career meeting with two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova at the Qatar Open on Thursday.



Barty beats Muguruza to set up Doha semifinal vs Kvitova DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty beat former No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-2 Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Qatar Open. Barty broke...

