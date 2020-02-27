Global  

Europa League match in Austria postponed due to storm warning

Mid-Day Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The Europa League game between hosts Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday was called off because of a storm warning, RB Salzburg announced. The last-32 second-leg match will now be held on Friday, the club said on its website.

"Due to a storm forecast to create gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour (75 miles per hour)...
