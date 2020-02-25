Global  

Kobe Bryant's handprints and memorabilia up for auction

Friday, 28 February 2020
Some key Kobe Bryant memorabilia, including two of his Los Angeles Lakers uniforms and cement handprints from his induction into the Grauman's Chinese Theater hall of fame gallery, are going up for sale in April. Julien's Auctions said Thursday that the items would be up for sale on April 30 as part of its annual sports auction...
Bala Cynwyd Yearbook Featuring Inscription From Kobe Bryant Up For Auction

Bala Cynwyd Yearbook Featuring Inscription From Kobe Bryant Up For Auction 00:31

 Kobe signed the yearbook, along with his number 24, which he wore during his time at Bala Cynwyd Middle and during part of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Kobe Bryant's 8th Grade Yearbook Up For Auction, Signed 'How Bout Those Lakers'

Kobe Bryant was purple and gold as a 13-year-old -- signing his middle school friend's yearbook with "How bout those Lakers" -- and now the book can be yours....
Kobe Bryant handprints, other memorabilia up for auction

NEW YORK (AP) — Some key Kobe Bryant memorabilia, including two of his Los Angeles Lakers uniforms and cement handprints from his induction into the...
