Kobe Bryant's handprints and memorabilia up for auction

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

... Some key Kobe Bryant memorabilia, including two of his Los Angeles Lakers uniforms and cement handprints from his induction into the Grauman's Chinese Theater hall of fame gallery, are going up for sale in April. Julien's Auctions said Thursday that the items would be up for sale on April 30 as part of its annual sports auction 👓 View full article

