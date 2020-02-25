Global  

CL: Boss Sarri rues inability to attack as Juventus lose 0-1 at Lyon

Mid-Day Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
CL: Boss Sarri rues inability to attack as Juventus lose 0-1 at LyonCristiano Ronaldo drew a blank as a Lucas Tousart goal handed Lyon a surprise 1-0 win over Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in France on Wednesday. Midfielder Tousart netted in the 31st minute to give Lyon a lead to defend when they head to Turin for the return on March 17. The goal came with...
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Sarri and Garcia weigh in on coronavirus outbreak ahead of Lyon-Juve clash

Sarri and Garcia weigh in on coronavirus outbreak ahead of Lyon-Juve clash 01:06

 Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri and Lyon boss Rudi Garcia speak on the coronavirus ahead of their Champions League match.

Tousart’s goal gives Lyon hard-fought 1-0 win over Juventus

LYON, France (AP) — A rare goal from combative midfielder Lucas Tousart gave hard-working Lyon a 1-0 home win against Juventus in the first leg of their...
Seattle Times

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. fail to hit the target ONCE as Lyon stun Juventus in Champions League

Lyon pulled off a surprise 1-0 win over Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at the Groupama Stadium. Lucas Tousart’s first-half...
talkSPORT

