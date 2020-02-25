CL: Boss Sarri rues inability to attack as Juventus lose 0-1 at Lyon

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank as a Lucas Tousart goal handed Lyon a surprise 1-0 win over Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in France on Wednesday. Midfielder Tousart netted in the 31st minute to give Lyon a lead to defend when they head to Turin for the return on March 17.


