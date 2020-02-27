Global  

Live: SN Shrivastava to be next Delhi police chief

IndiaTimes Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
With more bodies being recovered from drains and people in hospitals dying of injuries, the death toll in the northeast Delhi communal riots rose to 38. Meanwhile, MHA official said that senior IPS officer SN Shrivastava would be the next Delhi Police commissioner. Stay with TOI for all the live updates:
SN Shrivastava to be next Delhi police commissioner

Shrivastava's name has been finalised for the next Delhi police commissioner, a Union home ministry official said, adding that he would take charge from Patnaik....
IndiaTimes

S.N. Shrivastava given additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner

Senior IPS officer S N Shrivastava was given the additional charge of the Delhi Police Commissioner with effect from Sunday, according to an official
Hindu

