Sport24.co.za | UAE Tour abandoned after two Italian riders test for coronavirus

News24 Friday, 28 February 2020
The UAE Tour was abandoned Thursday after two Italian cyclists tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.
News video: Two shoppers fight near the tills of supermarket in quarantined Italian town

Two shoppers fight near the tills of supermarket in quarantined Italian town 00:29

 A shocking fight broke out in a Lidl supermarket in Casalpusterlengo, northern Italy on Monday (February 24).

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in England, the Department of Health said. The two patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres after contracting the virus in..

'Don't Call Me Up' hitmaker Mabel has cancelled the Italian leg of her European tour due to the country's coronavirus outbreak, with reported cases rising to over 200.

Two Italian cyclists competing in the UAE Tour have tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the event being cancelled with two stages remaining.
The final two stages of the UAE Tour, which is featuring some of the world's leading riders, has been canceled due to two Italian riders testing positive for...
