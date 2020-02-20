Martin Keown speaks out on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his glaring miss vs Olympiacos



Recent related news from verified sources Martin Keown outlines Arsenal tactical tweak that helped change fortunes vs Olympiakos Arsenal left it late against Olympiacos as Alexandre Lacazette’s goal earned a 1-0 win after good build up play from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka

Daily Star 1 week ago



Every word Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said in frank interview about his miss and Arsenal's exit Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been speaking about Arsenal's loss in the Europa League to Olympiacos and his late miss in the game which could have sent the...

Football.london 8 hours ago



Tweets about this Arsenal FC News Martin Keown backs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to bounce back from his glaring miss https://t.co/bIrkaYPova 2 minutes ago