Women's T20 World Cup: 'Wonderful from the Teen Wolverine!' - South Africa's Laura Woolvaardt takes 'brilliant catch'

BBC Sport Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
South Africa's Laura Woolvaardt - known to her team-mates as the 'Teen Wolverine' - takes an "absolutely wonderful catch" to dismiss Thailand's Sornnarin Tippoch in their Women's T20 World Cup game in Canberra, Australia.
News video: Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand

Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand 00:59

 Captain Heather Knight speaks after England claimed their first win of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a 98-run win over Thailand.

South African President Ramaphosa visits family of slain eight-year-old girl Tazne Van Wyk [Video]South African President Ramaphosa visits family of slain eight-year-old girl Tazne Van Wyk

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to protect women on a visit to the family of the murdered eight-year-old girl Tazne van Wyk in Cape Town on Tuesday (February 25).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published

England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa [Video]England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa

England cricket captain Heather Knight says the team are looking forward to playing their T20 World Cup opening match against South Africa at the WACA in Perth, Australia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Women's T20 World Cup: England suffer narrow defeat by South Africa in Perth

England suffer a tense six-wicket defeat against South Africa as their Women's T20 World Cup campaign begins with a narrow loss in Perth.
BBC Sport

Women's T20 World Cup: Heather Knight says England will not panic after South Africa loss

Captain Heather Knight says it is "not panic stations" for England after they lost their Women's T20 World Cup opener to South Africa.
BBC Sport

