Europa League draw LIVE: Wolves, Man United and Rangers discover last-16 opponents

Walsall Advertiser Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Europa League draw LIVE - Updates from the draw as Wolverhampton Wanderers learn their last-16 opponents.
News video: Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol

Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol 01:27

 Several Wolverhampton Wanderers fans on February 26 clashed with police in Barcelona ahead of their Europa League tie with Espanyol. Filmed inside an Italian restaurant in Placa Reial the footage shows a group of men, some wearing Wolves shirts, squaring up to police armed with batons. As the...

Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal’s Europa League exit [Video]Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal’s Europa League exit

Manager Mikel Arteta has revealed his hurt after Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos. Youssef El Arabi’s goal in the dying minutes of extra time ensured it was the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16 [Video]Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo after Manchester United eased through to the last 16 of the Europa League. United dismissed Belgian opponents Club Brugge..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published


Rangers' potential Europa League opponents confirmed and what last 16 ties offer best hope

Rangers' potential Europa League opponents confirmed and what last 16 ties offer best hopeThe Glasgow clubs have turned their attention to Friday's draw where they will discover their last 16 fate.
Daily Record Also reported by •talkSPORTDaily Star

Europa League draw: Everything you need to know for Man Utd, Arsenal, Rangers and Celtic

Europa League draw: Everything you need to know for Man Utd, Arsenal, Rangers and CelticThe Europa League will wave goodbye to 15 more teams tonight as Arsenal, Man Utd, Wolves and Celtic aim to join Rangers in the last 16
Daily Star


PrimeSky2

Prime Sky #Europa League last-16 draw: When is it, fixtures, teams, how to watch on TV & live stream #sport , #football,https://t.co/I3fLhVkMf2 17 minutes ago

scotsunsport

Scottish Sun Sport Rangers' Europa League draw Start time⌚ TV channel📺 Live stream💻 Possible opponents⚽ Everything you need to know… https://t.co/wDdVK2QsX5 25 minutes ago

rossocrociati_

Rossocrociati #Portugal #Futbol Europa League last-16 draw: When is it, fixtures, teams, how to watch on TV & live stream https://t.co/PxE8nnCdpV 26 minutes ago

ManUtdMEN

Man United News It's the Europa League draw this afternoon, here's a look at who United can get 👇 #mufc https://t.co/mIJYrgE8wG 41 minutes ago

Midlands_Footy_

Midlands Footy ⚽️ Europa League draw LIVE: Wolves, Man United and Rangers discover last-16 opponents https://t.co/hCuM0PzAf4 https://t.co/VEThHtiAcA 1 hour ago

unitedtony99

Tony Marshall LIVE! UEFA Europa League Last 16 Draw: Manchester United vs ??? #manutd #mufc #manchesterunited https://t.co/p7INC3xb3l 1 hour ago

LiveWolvesNews

Live #Wolves News Live #Wolves News - Europa League draw LIVE: Wolves, Man United and Rangers discover last-16 opponents… https://t.co/iiGmfjAcX5 1 hour ago

Midlands_Footy_

Midlands Footy ⚽️ #WWFC Europa League draw LIVE: Wolves, Man United and Rangers discover last-16 opponents https://t.co/hCuM0PzAf4 https://t.co/YQyp72QJ7H 1 hour ago

