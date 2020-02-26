Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cannot believe he missed the chance to score for Arsenal in Europa League defeat to Olympiakos

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appeared close to tears as he left the Emirates pitch on Thursday night, having been inches from keeping Arsenal’s Europa League dream alive. The striker, who had scored a wonderful goal in stoppage time against Olympiakos, then uncharacteristically missed a sitter. “I feel very bad but that can happen,” he told BT Sport […] 👓 View full article

