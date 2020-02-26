Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cannot believe he missed the chance to score for Arsenal in Europa League defeat to Olympiakos
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appeared close to tears as he left the Emirates pitch on Thursday night, having been inches from keeping Arsenal’s Europa League dream alive. The striker, who had scored a wonderful goal in stoppage time against Olympiakos, then uncharacteristically missed a sitter. “I feel very bad but that can happen,” he told BT Sport […]
Manager Mikel Arteta has revealed his hurt after Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos. Youssef El Arabi’s goal in the dying minutes of extra time ensured it was the Greek outfit who advanced to the last 16 on away goals following a 2-2 aggregate draw. The Gunners...