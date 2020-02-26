Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cannot believe he missed the chance to score for Arsenal in Europa League defeat to Olympiakos

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cannot believe he missed the chance to score for Arsenal in Europa League defeat to Olympiakos

talkSPORT Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appeared close to tears as he left the Emirates pitch on Thursday night, having been inches from keeping Arsenal’s Europa League dream alive. The striker, who had scored a wonderful goal in stoppage time against Olympiakos, then uncharacteristically missed a sitter. “I feel very bad but that can happen,” he told BT Sport […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal’s Europa League exit

Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal’s Europa League exit 00:33

 Manager Mikel Arteta has revealed his hurt after Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos. Youssef El Arabi’s goal in the dying minutes of extra time ensured it was the Greek outfit who advanced to the last 16 on away goals following a 2-2 aggregate draw. The Gunners...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Arteta: Defeat hurts big time [Video]Arteta: Defeat hurts big time

Mikel Arteta reacts to Olympiakos knocking Arsenal out of the Europa League by saying his team had enough chances to win the tie

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:33Published

Arteta confident ahead of Olympiacos second leg [Video]Arteta confident ahead of Olympiacos second leg

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta discusses the second leg Europa League game against Olympiacos. The Gunners hold a 1-0 lead following a hard fought victory in Greece.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Every word Mikel Arteta said after Arsenal’s Europa League defeat by Olympiakos

Every word Mikel Arteta said after Arsenal’s Europa League defeat by OlympiakosArsenal looks set to miss out on Champions League football for another season after their Europa League horror show
Daily Star

'London is still Blue' - Chelsea fans troll Arsenal following Europa League defeat to Olympiacos

'London is still Blue' - Chelsea fans troll Arsenal following Europa League defeat to OlympiacosChelsea fans were keen to get one over on their rivals following Arsenal's dramatic late loss against Olympiacos in the Europa League, with the Gunners knocked...
Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: #EuropaLeague #Football Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cannot believe he missed the chance to score for Arsenal in Europa League d… 7 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #EuropaLeague #Football Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cannot believe he missed the chance to score for Arsenal in Europ… https://t.co/B4n4Sxhs3R 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.