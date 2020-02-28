Global  

Atlanta’s Olympic cauldron to be relit for marathon trial

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — The Olympic cauldron used in the 1996 Games in Atlanta was scheduled to be publicly lit for the first time in more than two decades on Saturday. Georgia State University announced the cauldron will be lit just before noon on Feb. 29, news outlets reported. The flame will remain lit until about […]
Credit: WYFF - Published < > Embed
News video: Upstate teacher to run marathon in Olympic Trials

Upstate teacher to run marathon in Olympic Trials 02:00

 Alyssa Bloomquist of Simpsonville will run the marathon in Saturday’s Olympic Trials in Atlanta.

