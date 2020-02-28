Atlanta’s Olympic cauldron to be relit for marathon trial

ATLANTA (AP) — The Olympic cauldron used in the 1996 Games in Atlanta was scheduled to be publicly lit for the first time in more than two decades on Saturday. Georgia State University announced the cauldron will be lit just before noon on Feb. 29, news outlets reported. The flame will remain lit until about […]



