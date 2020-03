Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Paul Scholes has compared Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United legends Eric Cantona and Wayne Rooney, saying the January signing has ‘brought life’ back into the Red Devils team. Fernandes has had a huge impact at Old Trafford since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon, with two goals and two assists in five games for his new […] 👓 View full article