The Gunners News Lacazette names 'humble' Arsenal team-mate who is 'maybe the best young player in the league'… https://t.co/NnW3XWbeOB 19 minutes ago Arsenal Zone Ind RT @Metro_Sport: 'I think he’s maybe the best young player in the league. Like I said, he needs to improve in a few things but you can see… 21 hours ago Metro Sport 'I think he’s maybe the best young player in the league. Like I said, he needs to improve in a few things but you c… https://t.co/0XqlE1JbSR 22 hours ago