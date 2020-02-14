Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Lacazette names "humble" Arsenal team-mate who is "maybe the best young player in the league"

Lacazette names "humble" Arsenal team-mate who is "maybe the best young player in the league"

Football FanCast Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Bukayo Saka has been named as the best young player in the league by Arsenal team-mate Alexandre Lacazette
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Saka is maybe best young player in PL'

'Saka is maybe best young player in PL' 00:51

 Alexandre Lacazette says Arsenal's 18-year-old winger Bukayo Saka is possibly the best young player in the Premier League

Recent related videos from verified sources

Adam Maher’s best tries [Video]Adam Maher’s best tries

A look back at some of Adam Maher’s best tries following the sad news that the former Hull FC player has died at the age of 47 after a battle with motor neurone disease.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:02Published

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Newcastle [Video]Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Newcastle

As Arsenal prepare to face Newcastle in the Premier League, take a look at the stats each team has recorded so far.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alexandre Lacazette: Arsenal starlet the best young player in the league

Alexandre Lacazette has heaped praise on Bukayo Saka following his recent fine performances for Arsenal. The teenager has been in fine form for Mikel Arteta’s...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Daily Star

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for MUL vs KAR in PSL 2020

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Player List, MUL Dream11 Team...
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Lacazette names 'humble' Arsenal team-mate who is 'maybe the best young player in the league'… https://t.co/NnW3XWbeOB 19 minutes ago

ArsenalZone_Ind

Arsenal Zone Ind RT @Metro_Sport: 'I think he’s maybe the best young player in the league. Like I said, he needs to improve in a few things but you can see… 21 hours ago

Metro_Sport

Metro Sport 'I think he’s maybe the best young player in the league. Like I said, he needs to improve in a few things but you c… https://t.co/0XqlE1JbSR 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.