Frank Warren COLUMN: Anthony Joshua needs main man Tyson Fury now and Deontay Wilder rematch pencilled in for Las Vegas in July

talkSPORT Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Tyson Fury delivered on every single promise he made by knocking out Deontay Wilder and bringing the WBC heavyweight title back to Britain. The experience at the MGM Grand was phenomenal. Tyson’s support was so strong it felt as if we were at home in Manchester. The crowd was completely behind him, it was magnificent. […]
