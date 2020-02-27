Global  

Europa League draw LIVE: Man Utd, Rangers and Wolves learn last 16 opponents

Daily Star Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Europa League draw LIVE: Man Utd, Rangers and Wolves learn last 16 opponentsMan Utd and Wolves are still flying the Premier League flag in the Europa League while Rangers also feature and their opponents will be revealed this afternoon
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol

Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol 01:27

 Several Wolverhampton Wanderers fans on February 26 clashed with police in Barcelona ahead of their Europa League tie with Espanyol. Filmed inside an Italian restaurant in Placa Reial the footage shows a group of men, some wearing Wolves shirts, squaring up to police armed with batons. As the...

Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal’s Europa League exit [Video]Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal’s Europa League exit

Manager Mikel Arteta has revealed his hurt after Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos. Youssef El Arabi’s goal in the dying minutes of extra time ensured it was the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16 [Video]Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo after Manchester United eased through to the last 16 of the Europa League. United dismissed Belgian opponents Club Brugge..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What time is the Europa League draw? Manchester United, Arsenal, Wolves, Rangers and Celtic to learn opponents

There are some very strong teams in Europe's second-tier competition this year, some of whom are gunning solely for the prize of a place in the Champions League...
Independent

Europa League: 6 things you might have missed as Manchester United and Wolves progress but Arsenal crash out

Surprise results, superb performers and more
Independent


guardian_sport

Guardian sport Premier League team news, previews and Carabao Cup final buildup – live! @bglendenning https://t.co/42f9Pqb7Xg 9 seconds ago

ATLFM1005

ATL FM 100.5 Europa League last-16 draw: When is it, fixtures, teams, how to watch on TV & live stream More>>… https://t.co/DK0qWLD95e 2 minutes ago

SirAlexStand

MANCHESTER UNITED NEWS ⚽️ Europa League draw LIVE: Man Utd, Wolves and Rangers discover last 16 opponents https://t.co/juh8pj9vtx 4 minutes ago

JCPGATA

JPDAILYSPORTS Premier League team news, previews and Carabao Cup final buildup – live!: * Europa League last-16 draw at 12pm (GMT… https://t.co/wf8VIO2UGD 10 minutes ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Europa League draw LIVE: Man Utd, Wolves and Rangers discover last 16 opponents #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/UEYdHDEif2 13 minutes ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: #EuropaLeague #Football Europa League draw live on talkSPORT 2: Date and UK time, live stream and teams competing as Man Unit… 18 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #EuropaLeague #Football Europa League draw live on talkSPORT 2: Date and UK time, live stream and teams competing a… https://t.co/qOEiovfAir 19 minutes ago

fbbsix

Super League Europa League draw LIVE: Man Utd, Rangers and Wolves learn last 16 opponents https://t.co/a3OMwNHsFZ 21 minutes ago

