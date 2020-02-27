Sir Richard Hadlee, legendary New Zealand all-rounder, says Test cricket must for T20's existence
Friday, 28 February 2020 () New Zealand pace great Sir Richard Hadlee is a purist at heart and no fan of cricket's shortest international format - T20. Hadlee, who once held the world record of taking most Test wickets with his 431 scalps, has no qualms in asserting that the shortest format will not survive if Tests are not taken care of.
Team India sweat it out ahead of 2nd Test match against New Zealand. The Test will be played in New Zealand’s Christchurch. Kiwis won the 1st Test match in Wellington by 10 wickets. The final test of the series starts on February 29. Ahead of the match, Ajinkya Rahane addressed the media. Burying...
India go into the second Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, knowing they cannot win yet another series outside the sub-continent. A loss by 10 wickets in the first Test at Wellington has..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:43Published
New Zealand are 1-0 ahead in the two-match Test series. The 2nd Test will be played in Christchurch from February 29. New Zealand won the 1st Test in Wellington by 10 wickets. India, New Zealand will..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:27Published
New Zealand cricket great Sir Richard Hadlee has sent a warning about the future of the sport, raising concerns over the proliferation of Twenty20 cricket.An... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Zee News •IndiaTimes