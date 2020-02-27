Global  

Sir Richard Hadlee, legendary New Zealand all-rounder, says Test cricket must for T20's existence

Friday, 28 February 2020
New Zealand pace great Sir Richard Hadlee is a purist at heart and no fan of cricket's shortest international format - T20. Hadlee, who once held the world record of taking most Test wickets with his 431 scalps, has no qualms in asserting that the shortest format will not survive if Tests are not taken care of.
