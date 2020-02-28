Global  

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang says will appeal CAS ruling to uphold ban - Xinhua

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang said he will "definitely" appeal the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that handed him an eight-year ban for missing an out-of-competition test for doping, China's official Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.
 Chinese multiple world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Friday. Adam Reed reports.

