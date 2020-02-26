Global  

Novak Djokovic shares photo with 'amazing human' Maria Sharapova

Mid-Day Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Tennis star Novak Djokovic on Thursday congratulated five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova on her retirement and wished for her future endeavors. Djokovic shared a picture of himself with Sharapova and captioned it, "Amazing career. Amazing leader. Amazing human. Thank you for all you've done for tennis @MariaSharapova. I...
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Djokovic pays tribute to Sharapova

Djokovic pays tribute to Sharapova 01:18

 Men's world number one Novak Djokovic paid tribute to Maria Sharapova after the Russian announced her retirement from tennis.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former No. 1 player Sharapova retires from tennis [Video]Former No. 1 player Sharapova retires from tennis

Maria Sharapova, the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion who became one of the highest paid athletes in the world, announced the end of her career at the age of 32 on Wednesday. Lisa Bernhard has..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:07Published

Sharpova Retires [Video]Sharpova Retires

Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis. "Tennis—I'm saying goodbye," she wrote in an emotional column in Vanity Fair. "Tennis gave me a life. I'll miss it everyday." The Russian..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Sharapova 'legend with mind of champion,' says Djokovic

Novak Djokovic hailed Maria Sharapova as a "legend" with "the mind of a champion" after the Russian superstar announced her retirement.
News24 Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tennis world lauds ‘legend’ Sharapova after her retirement

Tennis world lauds ‘legend’ Sharapova after her retirementNovak Djokovic hailed Maria Sharapova as a “legend” with “the mind of a champion” after the Russian superstar on Wednesday announced her retirement from...
WorldNews Also reported by •Mid-Day

