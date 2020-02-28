Sensex crashes 1,448 pts; investors lose nearly Rs 5.5 lakh crore Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Domestic equity indices tanked sharply on Friday tracking global markets on growing fears that the coronavirus outbreak could turn into a pandemic and derail economic growth. The benchmark BSE sensex dived 1,448 points or 3.64 per cent to close at 38,297; while the broader NSE Nifty moved 432 points or 3.71 per cent to close at 11,202. 👓 View full article

