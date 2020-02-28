Global  

Sensex crashes 1,448 pts; investors lose nearly Rs 5.5 lakh crore

IndiaTimes Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Domestic equity indices tanked sharply on Friday tracking global markets on growing fears that the coronavirus outbreak could turn into a pandemic and derail economic growth. The benchmark BSE sensex dived 1,448 points or 3.64 per cent to close at 38,297; while the broader NSE Nifty moved 432 points or 3.71 per cent to close at 11,202.
