Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | Dry replaces injured Visser at Los Angeles Sevens

Sport24.co.za | Dry replaces injured Visser at Los Angeles Sevens

News24 Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
An ankle injury to Springbok Sevens forward Impi Visser has ruled him out of the Los Angeles Sevens, with Chris Dry coming in.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sport24news

Sport24 Dry replaces injured Visser at Los Angeles Sevens. https://t.co/TTBeqyDM4O https://t.co/kgSJ8YhSkw 17 minutes ago

worldcupsport

World Cup Sport Sevens Rugby https://t.co/VxNIxQI8KM | Dry replaces injured Visser at Los Angeles Sevens https://t.co/kIyqBKeUlC 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.