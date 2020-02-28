Sport24.co.za | Dry replaces injured Visser at Los Angeles Sevens Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

An ankle injury to Springbok Sevens forward Impi Visser has ruled him out of the Los Angeles Sevens, with Chris Dry coming in. 👓 View full article

