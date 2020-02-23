Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: ‘Gypsy King’ returns to reality on school run as he’s gifted special cake to celebrate win

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: ‘Gypsy King’ returns to reality on school run as he’s gifted special cake to celebrate win

talkSPORT Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Tyson Fury is getting back to normal life after conquering the boxing world on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The ‘Gypsy King’ knocked out Deontay Wilder in seven rounds to claim the WBC heavyweight title, flooring his opponent twice before his corner threw in the towel. Fury has now returned to Morecambe with his family […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HipHopDX - Published < > Embed
News video: 50 Cent In Disbelief Following Deontay Wilder's Loss To Tyson Fury

50 Cent In Disbelief Following Deontay Wilder's Loss To Tyson Fury 01:57

 Deontay Wilder’s TKO loss to Tyson Fury inspired a flurry of memes following their heavyweight boxing match on Saturday (February 22). Although 50 Cent typically revels in such online jokes, the G-Unit boss seemed to have a more somber reaction to Wilder becoming meme fodder after being defeated by...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out [Video]Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out

Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:03Published

Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume [Video]Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume

Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume Wilder told ESPN that he "definitely" will exercise his right to a third fight with Fury. Deontay Wilder, via statement Both..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: Watch as ‘Gypsy King’ returns home to hero’s welcome at Manchester Airport

Tyson Fury received a hero’s welcome as he arrived back in the UK on Tuesday morning. Fresh from his knockout win over Deontay Wilder, the ‘Gypsy King’...
talkSPORT

Tyson Fury says beating Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas 'written in the stars'

Tyson Fury says his WBC heavyweight title win over Deontay Wilder was "written in the stars" and he's now "completed everything" in boxing.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

offtheball

Off The Ball After a stunning week in the world of boxing, @RonanReigns & @PhilEganSport assess the heavyweight division, Tyson… https://t.co/hXPgPGIjCA 46 seconds ago

DomoniquePeugh

Domonique Peugh RT @DinaPendon: #Sports Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder KNOCKOUT 22nd February 2020 – 2020 MMA https://t.co/Mqff1WzeCP https://t.co/ZZY3wRP208 1 minute ago

DinaPendon

Dina Pendon #Sports Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder KNOCKOUT 22nd February 2020 – 2020 MMA https://t.co/Mqff1WzeCP https://t.co/ZZY3wRP208 2 minutes ago

iiamAmmar

Ammar RT @RedReveal: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has invited Heavyweight Champion of the World Tyson Fury to give a speech to #MUFC players at the club'… 2 minutes ago

iblogmusik

Iblogmusik Deontay Wilder Is Already Planning His Next Costume Design For Tyson Fury Rematch https://t.co/VOUcmodv6J https://t.co/XonCyiGsy3 2 minutes ago

9japickin

Swag Bender Deontay Wilder Is Already Planning His Next Costume Design For Tyson Fury Rematch https://t.co/oVrS6c4KUJ https://t.co/9vo4ywQ76E 2 minutes ago

9japickin

Swag Bender Deontay Wilder Is Already Planning His Next Costume Design For Tyson Fury Rematch https://t.co/oVrS6c4KUJ https://t.co/Kwzd29Jdpz 2 minutes ago

iblogmusik

Iblogmusik Deontay Wilder Is Already Planning His Next Costume Design For Tyson Fury Rematch https://t.co/VOUcmodv6J https://t.co/BjfyytjY1g 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.