England suffer injury blow as Mark Wood ruled out of Sri Lanka tour with side strain

talkSPORT Friday, 28 February 2020
England bowler Mark Wood is set for another spell on the sidelines after being ruled out of next month’s tour of Sri Lanka with a side strain. It’s a huge blow for England, with Wood having been a pivotal figure during the recent Test and T20 series wins in South Africa, which was broadcast exclusively […]
Mead ruled out of England’s She Believes Cup defence through injury [Video]Mead ruled out of England’s She Believes Cup defence through injury

England women's head coach Phil Neville discusses his squad for the She Believes Cup. Arsenal striker Beth Mead has been left out of the squad through injury. The forward was forced off during her..

Double injury blow for England with Jack Nowell and Billy Vunipola ruled out [Video]Double injury blow for England with Jack Nowell and Billy Vunipola ruled out

Jack Nowell has joined Billy Vunipola on the injured list for the Guinness Six Nations after England head coach Eddie Jones revealed he is to undergo surgery. Nowell finished Exeter’s European match..

England's Mark Wood is ruled out of Sri Lanka tour with injury

Fast bowler Mark Wood is ruled out of England's tour of Sri Lanka with a left side strain.
