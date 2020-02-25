Global  

David Beckham ready to raise curtain on Inter Miami CF as he continues evolution from pitch to boardroom

As co-owner of the expansion franchise Inter Miami CF, icon David Beckham again is elevating Major League Soccer's global profile.
News video: David Beckham In Fort Lauderdale For Inter Miami CF Preparations

David Beckham In Fort Lauderdale For Inter Miami CF Preparations 01:06

 David Beckham spoke to the media during Inter Miami CF's Tuesday morning practice in Fort Lauderdale.

'I'd love Ronaldo, Messi at Inter Miami' [Video]'I'd love Ronaldo, Messi at Inter Miami'

David Beckham, owner of the new Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami, says he would love to have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing for his new team.

David Beckham Got A Good Look At His Inter Miami CF Squad Ahead Of Season Opener [Video]David Beckham Got A Good Look At His Inter Miami CF Squad Ahead Of Season Opener

CBS4's Jim Berry shares more on the team's big week.

David Beckham Wants Family Atmosphere At Inter Miami CF Matches; Team Unveils Home Jerseys

David Beckham spoke to the media during Inter Miami CF's Tuesday morning practice.
David Beckham's Inter Miami: Are ultras & big stars the key to MLS success?

BBC Sport travels to Florida to find out if a unique fan culture, deep pockets and David Beckham's star power can make a Inter Miami a success in Major League...
