Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Mohamed Salah’s incredible rise from Chelsea flop to global icon at Liverpool as star returns to Vicarage Road – where he made Reds debut in 2017

Mohamed Salah’s incredible rise from Chelsea flop to global icon at Liverpool as star returns to Vicarage Road – where he made Reds debut in 2017

talkSPORT Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Mohamed Salah has been synonymous with Liverpool’s rise to become the best club side in world football. In less than three seasons, he has scored an astonishing 89 goals in 139 games and won the Premier League golden boot twice. Salah’s journey at the Merseyside club started in 2017 on his debut at Watford and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season

Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season 01:06

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp congratulated Watford after they became the first team in the Premier League this season to beat the Reds with a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road. A second-half brace from Ismaila Sarr put the Hornets in control before the Senegal attacker set up Troy Deeney 18 minutes from...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool Should Sell Mohamed Salah And Buy Jadon Sancho Because... | #HotTakes [Video]Liverpool Should Sell Mohamed Salah And Buy Jadon Sancho Because... | #HotTakes

With Sancho rumoured to be wanted by most top clubs in Europe should Liverpool get rid of Salah and bring in the Englishaman! !

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 16:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How Liverpool should line up against Bournemouth – Alisson is out and why Jurgen Klopp must drop sluggish Fabinho

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from their defeats to Watford and Chelsea when they take on Bournemouth on Saturday. The disastrous performance at...
talkSPORT

Liverpool players will not care about end of ‘Invincibles’ bid after Watford defeat, insists former Reds winger Jermaine Pennant

Liverpool players will not care one bit about seeing their ‘Invincibles’ bid ended by Watford over the weekend, insists Jermaine Pennant. The narrative ahead...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

gnunis1892

gnunis RT @TheAthleticUK: 70 goals for Mohamed Salah in 100 league appearances for #LFC Read the incredible story of his rise, traced by @Simon_H… 1 day ago

TheAthleticUK

The Athletic UK 70 goals for Mohamed Salah in 100 league appearances for #LFC Read the incredible story of his rise, traced by… https://t.co/mC7D4Jx2T6 1 day ago

eurofootb

Football News Mohamed Salah's incredible rise from Chelsea flop to global icon at Liverpool as star returns to Vicarage Road – wh… https://t.co/ZelTgaNnSP 1 week ago

RedsAddictLFC

Reds Addict Mohamed Salah's incredible rise from Chelsea flop to global icon at Liverpool as star returns to Vicarage Road – wh… https://t.co/5bA0IBHFdj 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.