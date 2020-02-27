Global  

Europa League draw: Man Utd to face last 16 new boys away in first leg

Team Talk Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Manchester United have been drawn to face Austrian side LASK in the last 16 of the Europa League following their 5-0 defeat of Club Brugge

The post Europa League draw: Man Utd to face last 16 new boys away in first leg appeared first on teamtalk.com.
Arteta 'hurt' by Arsenal's Europa League exit

Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal’s Europa League exit 00:33

 Manager Mikel Arteta has revealed his hurt after Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos. Youssef El Arabi’s goal in the dying minutes of extra time ensured it was the Greek outfit who advanced to the last 16 on away goals following a 2-2 aggregate draw. The Gunners...

Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo after Manchester United eased through to the last 16 of the Europa League. United dismissed Belgian opponents Club Brugge..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published

Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol

Several Wolverhampton Wanderers fans on February 26 clashed with police in Barcelona ahead of their Europa League tie with Espanyol. Filmed inside an Italian restaurant in Placa Reial the footage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:27Published


Europa League draw: Man Utd face LASK, Wolves v Olympiakos, Rangers play Bayer Leverkusen

Manchester United are drawn against Austrian side LASK, Wolves will face Olympiakos and Rangers will play Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League last 16.
BBC Sport

Europa League draw: Man Utd face LASK, Wolves play Olympiakos, Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

Manchester United are drawn against Austrian side LASK, Wolves will face Olympiakos and Rangers will play Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League last 16.
BBC Sport


