WWE reportedly had Goldberg squash The Fiend so Roman Reigns can beat him at WrestleMania and get a good reaction

talkSPORT Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Goldberg became the Universal champion for the second time last night after squashing ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia. Twitter melted down as Goldberg won the belt and WWE fans were outraged that a 53-year-old was allowed to run through one of the most carefully built characters in recent memory. Earlier […]
