Vancouver Day 16 lookback: The golden goal! Canada caps off Games with hockey gold

CBC.ca Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Canada's men's hockey team won a nail-biter over the United States on the final day of the 2010 Olympic Games, with Sidney Crosby scoring the game winning goal in overtime. Canada won the game 3-2.
