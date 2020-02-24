Vancouver Day 16 lookback: The golden goal! Canada caps off Games with hockey gold

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 5 Pokémon Facts That May Surprise the Biggest Fans (Pokémon Day) 01:15 5 Pokémon Facts That May Surprise the Biggest Fans Feb. 27, 2020, is Pokémon day. Here are some facts about the franchise you may not have known. 1. Rhydon was the first Pokémon created According to GamesRadar, though Arceus is the oldest character in the game's universe, Rhydon was the first to...