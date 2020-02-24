Vancouver Day 16 lookback: The golden goal! Canada caps off Games with hockey gold
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Canada's men's hockey team won a nail-biter over the United States on the final day of the 2010 Olympic Games, with Sidney Crosby scoring the game winning goal in overtime. Canada won the game 3-2.
